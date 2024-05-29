Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.38

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 604915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

