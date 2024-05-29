Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the April 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Price Performance
Genfit stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.
Genfit Company Profile
