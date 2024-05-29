GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 835,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,079,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

