Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 243.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS GLASF traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.01. 110,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,939. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.74.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

