Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $441.18

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.18 ($5.63) and traded as high as GBX 485.10 ($6.20). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 483.95 ($6.18), with a volume of 10,405,402 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.58) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 546.25 ($6.98).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 441.62. The company has a market capitalization of £58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,792.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

