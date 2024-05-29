Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $449,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.05 per share, for a total transaction of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

Shares of GLP traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. 191,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Global Partners last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 105.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Partners by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

