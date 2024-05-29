Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Globalink Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLLI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.
Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Globalink Investment Company Profile
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globalink Investment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.