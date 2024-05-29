Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLLI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLLI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globalink Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 446,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Globalink Investment by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

