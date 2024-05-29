Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.