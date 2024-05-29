GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Drew Sycoff purchased 36,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 590,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,581.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

GlucoTrack Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ GCTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 3,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.95.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack ( NASDAQ:GCTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

