Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDST remained flat at $11.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 98,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 157,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.