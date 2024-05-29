Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,894,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523,484 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Grab were worth $83,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

