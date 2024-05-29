Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,916.34

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,916.34 ($37.25) and last traded at GBX 2,898 ($37.01), with a volume of 344009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,888 ($36.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.30) to GBX 3,340 ($42.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.59) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.06) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,795.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,694.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,084.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 86 ($1.10) dividend. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 4,460.43%.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,296.17). In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.22), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($634,199.11). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,296.17). Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

