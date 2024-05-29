Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Holdings Raised by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPI traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.62. 128,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,416. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.