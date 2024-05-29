GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 0.5%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 5,870,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,073,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).
GSTechnologies Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £18.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.19.
GSTechnologies Company Profile
GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GSTechnologies
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.