Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guess? Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

