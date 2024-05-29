Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GURE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 41,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

