Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gulf Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GURE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 41,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98.
About Gulf Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Resources
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.