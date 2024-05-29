Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 38,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 18,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
