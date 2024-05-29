Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in May

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 469,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,618. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.