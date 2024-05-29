Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Tops $48.02 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $70.10 or 0.00104141 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $48.02 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,003 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

