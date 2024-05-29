Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $66.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

