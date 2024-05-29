HashiCorp (HCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HashiCorp has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $0.05-0.07 EPS.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. On average, analysts expect HashiCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.

Several analysts recently commented on HCP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares in the company, valued at $51,792,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,511 shares of company stock worth $7,066,964 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

