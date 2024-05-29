HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Evotec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Evotec stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Evotec has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Articles

