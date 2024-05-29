Head to Head Analysis: Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bangkok Bank Public and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial 10.65% 6.88% 0.65%

Dividends

Bangkok Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $26.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.0%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bangkok Bank Public pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Bangkok Bank Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bangkok Bank Public and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $92.35 0.22 SmartFinancial $149.60 million 2.62 $28.59 million $1.56 14.74

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Bangkok Bank Public. Bangkok Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bangkok Bank Public and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bangkok Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 2 2 1 2.80

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Bangkok Bank Public.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Bangkok Bank Public on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising operating accounts; loans for SMEs, international trade, investment banking, and e-guarantee services; securities services, such as custodian, mutual fund supervisor, provident fund registrar, securities registrar, and debenture holders' representative services; personal loans for small businesses; payment, collection, and merchant services; digital banking services; and commercial cards. In addition, the company offers trade finance, remittances, export and import, project, corporate finance, electronic services, business strategic management by trading financial instruments, and financial advisory services, as well as liquidity, fund, and asset management services. Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans and leases; commercial business and mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing, heavy equipment, semis, and trailers loans and leases to small and mid-size companies; letters of credit; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

