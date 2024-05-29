Head to Head Comparison: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) vs. Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Cadeler A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.00%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping -2.49% -2.89% -1.63% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Cadeler A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $387.10 million N/A -$9.62 million ($0.50) -27.78 Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 17.77 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Cadeler A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities. Its customers include shipping companies, mining companies, commodity trading houses, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk (MI) Limited.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

