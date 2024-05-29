Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 617,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %
HSCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.40. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
