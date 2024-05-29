Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 617,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HSCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.40. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSCS Free Report ) by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,303 shares during the quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Heart Test Laboratories worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

