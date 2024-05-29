Hedera (HBAR) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.73 billion and $63.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00054426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.191414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10544579 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $51,597,867.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

