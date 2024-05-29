Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 6.2% on Earnings Beat

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 579,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,031,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $785.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

