Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

HEGIY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Hengan International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.4436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

