Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,702. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $643,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth $105,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife by 68.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

