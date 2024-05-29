Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

