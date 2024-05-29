Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

