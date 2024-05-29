Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

PODD opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.