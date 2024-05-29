Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $463,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

