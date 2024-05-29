Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CP opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

