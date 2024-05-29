Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

