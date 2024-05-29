Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after buying an additional 59,371 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

