Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,536,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.