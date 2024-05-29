Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 466 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,036 shares of company stock valued at $45,259,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

