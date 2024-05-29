Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

