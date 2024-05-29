Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Purchases $399,300.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $196.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,684. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

