Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 14,995 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Yuval Harry sold 1,192 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $22,063.92.

On Friday, March 22nd, Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60.

Hippo stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.49.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hippo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hippo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hippo in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

