holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 4% against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $54,326.32 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,431,418 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,431,418 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00346032 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71,820.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

