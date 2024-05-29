Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.86

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.86 and traded as low as $36.58. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 531.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.