Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

