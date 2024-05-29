Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.68 or 0.00014112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $145.55 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,041,919 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

