Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in May

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:HMLSF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

