Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 17,341 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $56,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

