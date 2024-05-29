Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $62,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

