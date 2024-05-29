Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $53 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Evergy worth $53,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

EVRG stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

