Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $64.27 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,940 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Hilton Worldwide worth $64,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

